A private Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at 11:30 am at Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette for William "Bill" Shane Giles, 70, who passed away Saturday, April 11th at his home in Lafayette. The service will be an invitation-only family service due to the restrictions of the current COVID-19 pandemic. When the situation allows, a celebration of Mr. Giles life will be held for his many friends and family. Deacon Frank Cormier will officiate the graveside service. William, affectionately known as "Shane", was born July 28, 1949, in Lake Charles and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. Shane served his country in the U.S. Army. A gifted craftsman by trade, Shane worked most of his life as a carpenter, up until his retirement. Shane was active in his community. He enjoyed dancing and it was while dancing that he met the love of his life, his beloved Genora. Shane and Genora danced for years together and she knows Shane is "…up in heaven waiting on his dance partner". An avid collector of model cars, he also enjoyed woodworking, watching television, especially the History Channel, art and oil painting. Most of all, Shane treasured his family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them. He was a cherished provider, husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend and will be most deeply missed. Shane is survived by his wife and best friend of 47 years, Genora LeBouef Giles, of Lafayette; his two sons, Brandon Dwayne Giles and Damon Coty Giles, both of Lafayette; one brother and sister-in-law, Andrew and Marge Giles, of Alexandria; five sisters, Jenny Mayfield, of Sulphur, Mildred Deville and her husband Mike, also of Sulphur, Ruby Geiger, of Welsh, Ethel Racca, of Lake Charles and Winnie Giles Taylor, of Reno, NV; sister-in-law Florence Giles, of TX; his two granddaughters, Zoe Lynn Giles and Emma Grace Giles as well as numerous dear nieces and nephews, great-nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Elisha and Pearl Edna Giles; two brothers, Frank and Rufus Claude Giles and two sisters, Shirley Bland and Dorothy "Dot" Fields. The family expresses special thanks to Dr. Gautam and staff at the VA clinic in Lafayette, the ICU nurses and staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette, especially nurses Denise and Gary, the ICU nurses who held the phone for Shane and allowed Genora to "share words of comfort, love and strength" during his hospital stay, his hospice nurse, Lisa Aistre, of Lamm Family Care Hospice and especially Veronica, who went above and beyond as a caregiver, for the compassionate care given to Shane and his family. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020.