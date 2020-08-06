William 'Bill' Yeager, 62, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Bill was a native of Dallas, Texas, yet moved to Duson, Louisiana where he made a home with his girlfriend, Madeline Chiasson. Survivors include his son, William Seth; grandson, Mason; sister, Elizabeth Belsher, and her husband Ken; two stepbrothers, Michael Lee and Russ Eason, all residents of Texas, and his girlfriend Madeline Chiasson of Duson, Louisiana. Bill is preceded in death by his mother, Trish Eason; stepfather Thomas 'TK' Eason; father, James Yeager Sr., and two brothers, Jimmy, and Perry Ray Yeager. Bill leaves behind numerous relatives and friends from Florida to Texas.

