Guest Book View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be held for Mr. Willie "Ray" Bullock at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at David's Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be held at Beau Pre Cemetery with Reverend David Jefferies officiating the services. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 12:00 pm until the time of services at 3:00 PM. Mr. Willie passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 8:23 AM while in the presence of his loving family. Ray was born into a poor, but loving family. He had to quit school in the 5th grade to work in the fields with his fathers and brothers. He also picked cotton in other fields to help his family survive. At the age of 16 he began working in the oilfield. This job led him to Virginia where he met his bride of 68 years. He continued to work in the oilfield until the age of 82. When he wasn't on a rig, he loved to fish and go frogging. He also had a passion for antique vehicles and purchased many of them over the years. He loved to tinker on them and keep them running, and he'd bring his grandchildren for rides. If he wasn't fishing or traveling with his family, he was working around the house or in the yard. He always planted a spring, summer and fall garden. If he was inside, chances are he was watching the Western Channel or Nascar. His dedication to working hard taught his daughters to do the same, and they are so blessed to have had him as their father and will miss him dearly. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Mrs. Zella Hill Bullock of New Iberia; his daughter, Linda Sue Fremin of New Iberia; his daughter Teresa Faye Ivey and husband James of New Iberia; his daughter Deborah Kaye Dartez and husband Robert of Cypress,TX.; his daughter Vickie Lynn Dubois and husband Greg of New Iberia; his daughter Tammy Rae Faulk; one sister Jean Roberts of Tulsa, OK; his grandchildren, Tonya, James, Kevin, Patrick, Robby, Amanda, Sonya, Rhonda, Naomi, Rachel, Brittany, Nicholas, Sarah, Jenna, Ryan; seventeen great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Cassie Elbert Bullock; his mother, Mary Elizabeth McCraw Bullock, his two brothers, Elbert Cassie Bullock and Lloyd Daniel Bullock, his son in law, Patrick Fremin; and his grandson Scott Fremin. Upholding the honor of pallbearers will be Kevin Ivey, James Ivey Jr., Nicholas Hulin, Patrick Fremin, Robby Fremin and Greg Dubois. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Dartez, James Ivey Sr., Ryan Faulk and all of his grandchildren. You can sign our guestbook and offer condolences at Funeral Services will be held for Mr. Willie "Ray" Bullock at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at David's Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be held at Beau Pre Cemetery with Reverend David Jefferies officiating the services. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 12:00 pm until the time of services at 3:00 PM. Mr. Willie passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 8:23 AM while in the presence of his loving family. Ray was born into a poor, but loving family. He had to quit school in the 5th grade to work in the fields with his fathers and brothers. He also picked cotton in other fields to help his family survive. At the age of 16 he began working in the oilfield. This job led him to Virginia where he met his bride of 68 years. He continued to work in the oilfield until the age of 82. When he wasn't on a rig, he loved to fish and go frogging. He also had a passion for antique vehicles and purchased many of them over the years. He loved to tinker on them and keep them running, and he'd bring his grandchildren for rides. If he wasn't fishing or traveling with his family, he was working around the house or in the yard. He always planted a spring, summer and fall garden. If he was inside, chances are he was watching the Western Channel or Nascar. His dedication to working hard taught his daughters to do the same, and they are so blessed to have had him as their father and will miss him dearly. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Mrs. Zella Hill Bullock of New Iberia; his daughter, Linda Sue Fremin of New Iberia; his daughter Teresa Faye Ivey and husband James of New Iberia; his daughter Deborah Kaye Dartez and husband Robert of Cypress,TX.; his daughter Vickie Lynn Dubois and husband Greg of New Iberia; his daughter Tammy Rae Faulk; one sister Jean Roberts of Tulsa, OK; his grandchildren, Tonya, James, Kevin, Patrick, Robby, Amanda, Sonya, Rhonda, Naomi, Rachel, Brittany, Nicholas, Sarah, Jenna, Ryan; seventeen great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Cassie Elbert Bullock; his mother, Mary Elizabeth McCraw Bullock, his two brothers, Elbert Cassie Bullock and Lloyd Daniel Bullock, his son in law, Patrick Fremin; and his grandson Scott Fremin. Upholding the honor of pallbearers will be Kevin Ivey, James Ivey Jr., Nicholas Hulin, Patrick Fremin, Robby Fremin and Greg Dubois. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Dartez, James Ivey Sr., Ryan Faulk and all of his grandchildren. You can sign our guestbook and offer condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., is handling the arrangements and you can reach us at 337-369-6336. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 20 to May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close