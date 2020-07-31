1/1
Willie Faulk Foreman
Graveside services will be held Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Indian Bayou Cemetery for Mrs. Willie Faulk Foreman, 90, who died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:30 p.m. at The Ellington of Rayne. Pastor Leslie Ford, First Church of the Nazarene-Crowley, will officiate for the services. Burial will be in Indian Bayou Cemetery. She is survived by three daughters, Patricia F. Bertand and her husband Karl of Reddell, Janice F. Meaux of Indian Bayou and Julie F. Benoit and her husband Wade of Mire; two sons, Gerald Foremen and his wife Amy, and Anthony Foremen all of Crowley; one sister, Nina Faulk Spell of Crowley; two brothers, C. W. Faulk and Frank Faulk both of Indian Bayou; nine grandchildren, Miranda, Stephanie, Hannah, Debbie, Chris, Carlton, Huey, Amy and Blake; 15 great-grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Huey L. Foreman; one son, Keith Foreman; a son-in-law, Richard Meaux; a daughter-in-law, Martha Foreman; four sisters, Walterine Ashby, Fannie Sarver, Beryl Faulk and Merline Morgan. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
