Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie G. Oubre. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held for Mr. Willie G. Oubre, 89, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2:00PM at the David Funeral Home Chapel with Father Randy Courville officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 10:00AM until the time of the service. A rosary will be prayed in the funeral home at 1:15PM. A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mr. Oubre passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Mr. Oubre was born on February 1, 1930 and is the son of the late Albert Oubre and Blanche Luquette Oubre. He was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. Mr. Oubre worked as an electrician retiring from Domtar in 1995 after 48 years in the electrical industry. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dorothy Leleux Oubre; son, Gerald Oubre and wife Jeanie; 3 daughters, Sharon Cunningham and husband Mark, Sheila Blachard and husband Robert, and Debbie Oubre Segura all of New Iberia. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ann Duplantis and husband Steven, Nicole Harmon and husband Jeremy, Joshua Oubre and wife Jennifer, Paul Oubre and wife Alyssa, Rebecca Valentine and husband John, Liz Wheeler and husband Denny, Bobbi Hill and husband Randy; great grandchildren, Alex Duplantis and wife Shelby, Ashton Duplantis, Alexis Cunningham, Shea Michael Cunningham, Landon Harmon, Blaine Wheeler, Lauren Fortenberry, Ashlyn Wheeler, Hailey Hill, Kylee Hill; 2 great granddaughters, Kalyn and Marley Oubre; 2 great grandsons, Keegan Murphy, Tanner Oubre; and 3 great great grandsons, Cain and Carter Duplantis, and Devin Fortenberry. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Oubre and Blanche Luquette Oubre; brother, Norris Oubre, and sisters, Gertrude Migues, Mae Romero, and Hazel Flowers. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Robert Blanchard, Steven, Ashton, and Alexander Duplantis, Shea Michael Cunningham, and Landon Harmon. The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice, especially his nurses Elaine and Ginett and Chaplain Shelton for their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank Bob and Jackie Rockhold for all of their help and support during their time of need. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at Funeral services will be held for Mr. Willie G. Oubre, 89, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2:00PM at the David Funeral Home Chapel with Father Randy Courville officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 10:00AM until the time of the service. A rosary will be prayed in the funeral home at 1:15PM. A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mr. Oubre passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Mr. Oubre was born on February 1, 1930 and is the son of the late Albert Oubre and Blanche Luquette Oubre. He was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. Mr. Oubre worked as an electrician retiring from Domtar in 1995 after 48 years in the electrical industry. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dorothy Leleux Oubre; son, Gerald Oubre and wife Jeanie; 3 daughters, Sharon Cunningham and husband Mark, Sheila Blachard and husband Robert, and Debbie Oubre Segura all of New Iberia. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ann Duplantis and husband Steven, Nicole Harmon and husband Jeremy, Joshua Oubre and wife Jennifer, Paul Oubre and wife Alyssa, Rebecca Valentine and husband John, Liz Wheeler and husband Denny, Bobbi Hill and husband Randy; great grandchildren, Alex Duplantis and wife Shelby, Ashton Duplantis, Alexis Cunningham, Shea Michael Cunningham, Landon Harmon, Blaine Wheeler, Lauren Fortenberry, Ashlyn Wheeler, Hailey Hill, Kylee Hill; 2 great granddaughters, Kalyn and Marley Oubre; 2 great grandsons, Keegan Murphy, Tanner Oubre; and 3 great great grandsons, Cain and Carter Duplantis, and Devin Fortenberry. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Oubre and Blanche Luquette Oubre; brother, Norris Oubre, and sisters, Gertrude Migues, Mae Romero, and Hazel Flowers. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Robert Blanchard, Steven, Ashton, and Alexander Duplantis, Shea Michael Cunningham, and Landon Harmon. The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice, especially his nurses Elaine and Ginett and Chaplain Shelton for their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank Bob and Jackie Rockhold for all of their help and support during their time of need. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. 337-369-6336 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close