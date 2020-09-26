1/1
Willie Mae Lange Cornner
Funeral services for Willie Mae Lange Cornner, 92, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church with Father Francois Sainte-Marie officiating. Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until the time of the services. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery. A native of Erath and a resident of Abbeville Willie Mae died at 1:40 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Eastridge Nursing Home. She was a loving mother grandmother and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived; three grandsons, Josh Cornner and his wife Cassey of Erath, Shawn Cornner and his wife Heather of Erath, and Jake Cornner of Erath; a granddaughter, Nikki Olson and her husband David of Diamond Head Miss., a daughter in law, Yvette Stoute of Erath; ten great-grandchildren, Kane, Kalex, Knox, Kors, Kruz, Kamm, Myla, Ainsley, and Emmeri Cornner, Jadyn Olson. She is also survived by her sisters Frances Primeaux, Hazel Broussard, and Gloria Mae Menard; and her very special friends Robert and Della McMullen. She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Cornner; two sons, Roy Lee Cornner and Steve Cornner; her parents Sidney and Henrietta Richard Lange; sisters Audrey Champagne and Dolores Tipper; brothers Nelson, Howard, Lester, Preston, Minos, J.C., and June Lange. Serving as pallbearers will be Josh, Shawn, Kane, Kalex, and Knox Cornner and Robert McMullen. Condolences may be sent to the Cornner family at www.davidfuneralhome.org. "In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time." David Funeral Home of Abbeville at 2600 Charity St. (337) 893-3777 will be handling the arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
10:00 - 09:00 PM
David Funeral Home- Abbeville
SEP
27
Rosary
07:00 PM
David Funeral Home- Abbeville
SEP
28
Visitation
08:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
SEP
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
David Funeral Home- Abbeville
2600 Charity Street
Abbeville, LA 70510
(337) 893-3777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
