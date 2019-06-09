Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willis Joseph "Bill" Morvant Jr.. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Visitation 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services for Willis Joseph "Bill" Morvant Jr. will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in the Chapel of Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory, 108 Hardware Road Broussard, LA. The family will receive visitors beginning at 12 noon until time of Funeral Service at 4 PM. Willis J (Bill) Morvant Jr. was born on October 3, 1944 to the late Mayor Willis Morvant Sr. and Winnie Hebert Morvant. He was a native, life-long resident of Broussard, Louisiana and a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Willis was affectionately known as Bill or Poppa Bill by friends, family and loved ones. Bill was a 1962 graduate of St. Cecilia High School in Broussard. He was a member of the Air Force before having an honorable discharge for health issues. Before retiring, Bill was employed by Trans Texas Airways, presently Continental Airlines, for 20 years. After that he worked for Frito Lay as a route salesman for 13 years. He took much pride in these accomplishments. He loved to hunt with his friends. One of his favorites past times was fishing in Henderson with his beloved wife, Patricia. Poppa Bill was such a kind-hearted, loving and caring soul. He was generous and hospitable, as a true Cajun should be. He was so proud of the family that he and his wife created and was grateful to have been able to experience as much with them as the good Lord allowed. Bill always put others before himself. He loved to sing silly songs and was always waiting for the opportunity to tell a good joke or make people laugh, even until his last moments. Bill departed this life on June 8th, 2019. He leaves behind many loved ones to cherish his memory. His beautiful wife of 53 years, Patricia Ann Morvant; son Toby P. Morvant and daughter Stacey M (Troy) Louviere; the real light of his life, his three grand-daughters, Kelsea R Anzalone, Danielle R Morvant, and Sierra J Morvant; grandson Chase A Louviere, and the newest addition, his great-grandson Cooper S. Walls. He is also survived by his niece Winnie Smith ; nephews Jeremy Nolan, Robert (Joan) Smith; as well as great-nephews Jason and Dwayne Smith and one great-niece, Chantel S. Girouard. 