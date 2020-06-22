Memorial Services celebrating the life of Willis Joseph Perrodin "Sautrelle" will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in the Chapel of Louisiana Funeral Services, 108 Hardware Road, Broussard, LA. The family will receive visitors beginning at 4 PM. A Rosary will be prayed at 5:30 PM and Memorial Services will begin at 6PM. Willis Joseph Perrodin "Sautrelle" went home into the loving arms of Jesus on Saturday, June 20, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 7, 1949, to the late Isabelle Seaux and Chester Perrodin. Will, as he was affectionally known, spent much of his life growing up in the Rayne and Church Pointe area. He worked in the oilfield industry as a welder for a total of 40 years. His best times were spent with the "Love of his life" and the four children they created together. He loved to cook, dance, and make others laugh. Will never met a stranger. He was a great father that instilled so much in his children. He is survived by his loving wife Shirley of 52 years along with the four children created out of love: Lane Perrodin (Angie) of Opelousas, LA, Sonya Perrodin (Ricky) of Franklinton, LA, Tiffany Perrodin of Richland, MS and Shane Perrodin (Nichole) of Broussard, LA; and adopted daughter Elizabeth Verret (Danny) of Broussard, LA; thirteen grandchildren; five great grandchildren along with another blessing set to arrive in 2021 and a host of family and friends. Will is preceded in death by his mother Isabelle Seaux Perrodin; father, Chester Perrodin; stepmother Winsome Chase'; stepfather Nolan Tyson and twin granddaughters Aleah Jade and Brianna Lynn Perrodin. We would like to send a Heartfelt Thank you to his wonderful caregivers; Elizabeth Verret, Sonya Perrodin and Lourdes Hospice for providing the best care possible to our dear Will. We welcome visitors to the service of our dear Will. Please be mindful of the guidelines of social distancing for the health and safety of the community and the necessity of facial coverings upon entering the funeral home. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Willis Perrodin by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com. Mr. Willis Perrodin and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory (337) 330-8006.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 22 to Jun. 27, 2020.