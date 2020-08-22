A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Willis Paul Gary, 66, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Sunday, August 23, 2020 beginning at 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday, August 24, 2020 beginning at 8:00 a.m. until the time of the services. A native of New Iberia and a resident of Erath, Mr. Gary died at 3:05 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at his residence. Willis was an awesome finishing carpenter and cabinet builder. He also loved playing card and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his son, Blaine Gary and his wife Nina of Erath; two brothers, Wilmer Gary, Jr. and his wife Mildred of Erath and Johnny Gary and his wife Marjorie of Erath; a sister, Susan Floris and her husband Abdin of Erath; four grandchildren, Anthony Trahan, Trevor Trahan, Logan Gary, and Shane Gary; and four great grandchildren, Chloe, Harper, Paisley, and Kolton. He was preceded in death by his wife Verna Trahan Gary; his parents, Wilmer Gary, Sr. and Anna Mae Romero Gary; a son, Kelly Trahan; and a brother, Ray Gary. Serving as pallbearers will be Wilmer Gary, Jr., Johnny Gary, Grant Gary, Logan Gary, Craig Lee, and Shane Gary. You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
"In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time." David Funeral of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St. (337) 937-0405 will be handling the arrangements.