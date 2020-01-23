Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Alleman Holloway. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-984-2811 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in La Fleur de Lis Chapel for Wilma Alleman Holloway, 83, who died on Thursday, January 23, 2020 surrounded by her family. Entombment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Mausoleum in Scott. Reverend Carl Cormier with Victory Family Worship Center, will officiate the services. Ken Holloway and Jamey Bearb, soloist, will sing for the services, "Two Winning Hands" and "Baby Let's Dance". Mrs. Holloway leaves to cherish her memory a very loving and supportive family which include four sons, Larry Holloway, Terry Holloway and his wife Gwen from Duson, Rickey Holloway and his wife Donna from Youngsville, Ken Holloway and his wife Connie from Scott; 13 grandchildren, Damian Domingue wife, Meredith, Rikki Rivette, Mandi Mason, Katie Miller, Jared, Anthony, Brandon, Jake, Sean, Bret, Jansen Holloway, Desiree Riley and Samantha Cormier: 16 great-grandchildren, Dylan, Taylor & Austin Domingue, Ryker & Hailey Holloway, Devin & Gracie Holloway, Laynie & Landon Rivette, Kinzi & Charli Mason, Addison & Eden Holloway, Chloe Riley, Caroline & Benjamin Cormier; three sisters & brothers-in-law, Verna & Oran Steiner, Dot & Wilbert Cormier, and Debbie & Ricky Bearb. She was preceded in death by her husband Mervin Holloway, mother Bernice Alleman Boudreaux, father Willis Alleman and step father Paul Boudreaux, her daughter and son-in-law, Nelma & Neil Domingue, her sister Doris Holloway, her grandson, Shane Holloway, her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary & Calvin Mouton, and brother-in-law Pershing Broussard. Mrs. Holloway was a native of Scott, Louisiana and resided in Lafayette & Youngsville for the past 75 years. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, mother in law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister in law, aunt, great aunt & friend. Wilma and Mervin started their family at a young age and had to learn over the years what it took to raise a family, the main ingredient in the Holloway household was Wilma's faith In God that He would protect and watch over her family. She was the glue that held the family together and she taught all of us the value of loving, caring and sacrificing your needs for the betterment of family. She was referred to as Wilma, mom and sister but to everyone she will always be remembered as NeeNee because she wasn't just a mother and grandmother to her own family her love extended to everyone she was around. She was a loving and compassionate human being who was always wanting to cook and have the entire family over and to her family wasn't just her relatives, she would encourage everyone to bring their friends, neighbors, in laws because to her your friends were family. Mrs. Holloway loved spending time with her family, NOTHING made her happier than when everyone was together. Even when she was tired from cooking all day, having her family there brought a smile to her heart but usually not as big as the smile of the people eating her food. Visitation will be held at Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE Location on Friday from 1:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and will continue on Saturday from 8:00 A.M. until time of services. 