A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 12:00PM in St. Joseph Catholic Church of Milton for Wilson Joseph "Joe" Daigle, 76, who died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at his residence in Youngsville. Entombment will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum following the Mass. Reverend William Schambough, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton, will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include his loving companion, Marjie Hollier of Youngsville; his sons, John Daigle of Lafayette, Steven Daigle and his wife, Maria of Lafayette, and Joey Daigle and his wife, Edolia of Lafayette; his extended family, Brandy Hollier, Shane Hollier ,Hunter Hollier and Austin Hollier; seven grandchildren, Taylor Daigle, Morgan Daigle, Shenandoah Daigle, Kassidy Daigle, Rory Daigle, Robert Daigle, and Johnathon Daigle, his two great grandchildren, Austyn Burtchaell and Brayden Welch; his brother, Tom Daigle and his wife, Dot of Arnaudville; sister-in-law, Genevieve Daigle of Coteau, and former spouse and mother of Joe's children, Rusty Taylor. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Jesnair and Rena Trahan Daigle; his brother, Harris Daigle; his sisters, Shirley Trahan, Betty Hall and Sandra Herring; his godchild, Keith "Kool" Guilbeau; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Rose LeBlanc Daigle, and his maternal grandparents, Leonard and Marie Bourque Trahan. Mr. Joe, as he was affectionately known, was born in Lafayette and was currently residing in Youngsville. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Joe loved fishing, hunting, golfing and cooking for his family and friends. He enjoyed spending time with his family and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Upholding honor of pallbearers will be John Daigle, Steven Daigle, Joey Daigle, Shane Hollier, Aubrey Milligan and Darrell Guidry. Honorary pallbearers will include, Cliff Guidry, Kevin Breaux, Kendall Frederick and Lance Adams. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM and on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 8:00AM until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 7:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made in Joe's name to Cancer Treatment Center of Acadiana, 1211 Coolidge St Suite 100, Lafayette, LA 70503. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Daigle family to the nurses, staff and doctors of Hope Hospice and Cancer Treatment Center of Acadiana, for their kindness, compassion, and extraordinary care given to Mr. Daigle and his family during their time of need. Memorial contributions can be made in Joe's name to Cancer Treatment Center of Acadiana, 1211 Coolidge St Suite 100, Lafayette, LA 70503. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Daigle family to the nurses, staff and doctors of Hope Hospice and Cancer Treatment Center of Acadiana, for their kindness, compassion, and extraordinary care given to Mr. Daigle and his family during their time of need. 