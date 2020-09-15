Funeral services will be held for Mr. Wilven J. Lagneaux on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette. Mr. Lagneaux passed away at the age of 71 on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM and will resume on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 8:00 AM until the time of service at 10:00 AM. A recitation of the rosary will be prayed by Father Francis Miller in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 7:00 PM. Entombment will be in St. Basil Mausoleum. Reverend Steven LeBlanc, Pastor of St. Basil Church in Judice will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include his sons, Toby Lagneaux of Judice and Tomy Lagneaux of New Orleans; his sisters, Darlene Campbell and Sheila Green; his brother, Brian Lagneaux and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Meus Lagneaux, Jr. and Mrs. Romania Hernandez Lagneaux and his twin brother, William Lagneaux, Sr. Cowboy, as he was affectionately known by all, was born and raised in Lafayette Parish. A lifelong resident of Judice, his life revolved around work and his family. As a teenager, he along with his twin brother, William, worked side by side with their parents to establish Lagneaux's Restaurant & Meat Market, where he worked faithfully for fifty years. From 1967 to 1973, Cowboy was enlisted in the Army Reserve where he served as a military policeman. Cowboy enjoyed fishing, monitoring his crawfish ponds, gardening, and an occasional Bourre game. Most of all, he will be remembered for his work ethic and his love for his sons and family. He will be sorely missed. Upholding the honor of pallbearers will be Joey Lagneaux, Coleman Campbell, Stephen Lagneaux, Dustin Lagneaux, Connor Lagneaux and Austen Lagneaux. Honorary Pallbearers include, Brian Lagneaux, Kenneth Lagneaux, Glenn Dugas, Wendell Campbell and Kevin Green. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
