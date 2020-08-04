1/1
Wilvin Charles Leleux
1935 - 2020
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, August 5, 2020 at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Wilvin Charles Leleux, 85, who passed away August 3, 2020 at his home in Crowley. Fr. Mikel Polson pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Tuesday from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and Wednesday from 8:00 am to the time of service. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Will was born March 30, 1935 and resided in Crowley. He was a member of the United States Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Will opened and operated D&W Feed Store for over 50 years in Crowley. He is survived by his wife, Beatrice C. Leleux of Crowley; three stepchildren, Rhonda M. O'Donnell and her husband Shannon, Lisa M. Henry, and Gordon Jude Melancon, Jr. all of Crowley; one sister, Joyce Habetz of Roberts Cove; two brothers, Wilbur Leleux and his wife Hilda of Crowley, and Paul Leleux and his wife Laura of Houston; twelve grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. Mr. Leleux is preceded in death by his first wife, Jane Zaunbrecher Leleux; two daughters, Paula McMahon, and Cathy Leleux; one stepdaughter, Carolyn Melancon Horn; and one sister, Jermaine Leleux. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
