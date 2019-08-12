A Funeral Mass will be held at Walters Funeral Home in the Sunrise Chapel on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. for Wilvin J. Boudreaux, 73, who passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Father Aaron Melancon will officiate the services. Visitation hours will be observed on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. Wilvin is survived by his wife, Margaret Boudreaux; one step-son, Steven Anderson; one cousin, Booby Sonnier; and three sisters-in-law, Linda Peschier, Elaine Peschier, and Maggie Turner and her husband Bill. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Kidder Boudreaux; and his parents, Sonny and Bertha LaBauve Boudreaux. A lifelong resident of Lafayette, Wilvin is a Veteran of the United States Army and served in Viet-Nam. Sign the guestbook online at www.waltersfh.com. Walters Funeral Home, (337) 706-8941, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019