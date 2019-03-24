Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Woodrow Stephen Daigle. View Sign

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church for Woodrow Stephen Daigle, 87, who passed away on March 22, 2019 at 11:30PM at Magnolia Estates. Fr. Mark Derise, Pastor of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Mr. Woodrow, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Stephen Daigle and the former Angela Bourgeois. He was a farmer in the Church Point area in his younger years. Mr. Woodrow worked as an auto and truck mechanic for 35 years and in this time he opened his own business with his son, David Daigle. He loved his Cajun music and he had his own band, Cajun Five, playing his triangle for 25 years. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Thelma Jane Daigle; daughter, Angela Richard and husband Robert "Bob"; son, David Daigle and wife Glinda Courville; and daughter, Beckie Lagan and husband Dale; 4 grandchildren, Cody Daigle-Orians, Casey Daigle, Dustin May and Kerri Beth Castille; and 5 great grandchildren, Levi May, Dallas May, Sophia Castille, Katharine Castille and Luke Castille. He was preceded in death by his parents, Angela and Stephen Daigle; and 17 brothers and sisters. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home of Scott on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 8:00AM to 1:45PM. A Rosary will be recited at 12:00PM in the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Dean Fontenot, Allen Matte, Randy Daigle, Brad Lejeune, Dustin May and Kerri Beth Castille. Honorary Pallbearers will be David Daigle, Bob Richard, Dale Lagan, Leban Simoneaux, Melon Daigle and Huey Simoneaux. The family would like to thank a very special person who helped take care of him for a long time, Rondell Gumbs. The family would also like to extend their gratitude to Hospice of Acadiana and Magnolia Estates for all of their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Daigle's honor can be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston, Ste 200, Lafayette, La 70503.

