Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Obituary

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 18th, 2019, at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette and on Saturday, October 19th at 10:00 am, also at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home, for Xuan-Chi Thi Le, 89, who passed away Tuesday, October 15th surrounded by her family at her home in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, October 18th immediately following the 11:00 am Service until 9:00 pm that evening, and resumes at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday morning, October 19th from 8:30 am until the Funeral Service at 10:00 am. Following services, there will be a processional to 2920 N. University Ave. in Lafayette for Final Farewells at that location. Tam Bao Temple of Baton Rouge and the Tinh Do Temple of Lafayette will assist with services. Xuan-Chi was born August 22, 1930 in Hue, Vietnam and was a longtime resident of Lafayette. Xuan-Chi obtained her degree in Pharmacology, married and had her five children overseas before coming to America. She enjoyed cooking, music and gardening as hobbies. A people-person and outgoing by nature, she liked to meet new people and make new friends. Most of all, Xuan-Chi enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and will be deeply missed. Xuan-Chi is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Ha Quang Nguyen, of Lafayette; three sons, Viet Nguyen and his wife Tammy, of Lafayette, Luan Nguyen and his wife Jennifer, also of Lafayette and Vi Nguyen and his wife Janet, of San Ramon, CA; her only daughter, Nina Long Ngoc Doan and her husband Frank, of San Diego, CA; a daughter-in-law, Phuong Nguyen, of Denmark, Europe and 12 dear grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nguyen and Thi Le of Thua Thien, Vietnam and one son, Vu Nguyen. The family wishes to thank the staff and physicians of Hospice of Acadiana in Lafayette for the compassionate care given to Xuan-Chi and her family.

