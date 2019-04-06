Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne Marie Juneau. View Sign

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette for Yvonne Marie Juneau, 66, who died on Friday, April 5, 2019 at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette, surrounded by her family. Entombment will be in Fountain Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Lafayette. Reverend Andrew Schumacher, Parochial Vicar of Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, will officiate the services. Survivors include her beloved husband of 48 years, James Juneau; three daughters, Melissa Juneau and her partner Brock Landreneau, Jessica Badeaux and her husband Neil, and Vicki Benton and her husband Shawn; and nine grandchildren, Christopher Guyette and partner Madison Tauzin, Tyler Guidry, Jonathon Guidry, Seth Flowers, Elena Decuir, Jacob Badeaux, Diliah Stokes, Brielle Benton, and Victoria Guidry. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Edna Rachal. Yvonne was a beautiful and loving woman, with an infectious laugh, big beautiful brown eyes and a smile that lit up a room. She had a love of all things creative, possessing a beautiful singing voice, and loved music of all genres. She passed her appreciation of music to all of her children. She was very talkative and animated, and never met a stranger. She enjoyed reading, watching old movies, and interacting with children. She was passionately in love with her husband, and adored her daughters and her grandchildren. Yvonne was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved her. Pallbearers will be Brock Landreneau, Neil Badeaux, Shawn Benton, Christopher Guyette, Tyler Guidry, and Jacob Badeaux. Honorary pallbearers will be Jonathon Guidry, Paul Dauzat, and Larry Sagely. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Monday from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM and will continue on Tuesday from 8:00 AM until time of services. A Rosary will be prayed by Brady LeBlanc on Monday at 7:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Juneau's name to Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Foundation, 200 Capri Isle Boulevard, Suite 7F, Venice, Florida 34292, or visit www.pmsf.org. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Juneau family to the doctors, nurses, and staff of The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice, Opelousas General Health System, and Lafayette General Medical Center for their kindness, compassion and gentle care given to Mrs. Juneau during her time of need.

