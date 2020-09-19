New Iberia-A Funeral Service was held for Zachary M. Brown on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at David Funeral Home Chapel in New Iberia. Fr. Brian Harrington officiated the services. A recitation of the Holy Rosary was prayed prior to the service by Fr. Brian Harrington. A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia Zachary was born on May 06, 1994, to Robert C. and Melanie Charpentier Brown in New Iberia. Zachary C. Brown passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at his residence. Zachary loved to garden flowers and do landscaping. He loved spending time with his family and friends and he had a special heart for his long-time girlfriend Emily. He has had a special love for his best friend and sidekick, Eva his dog who would hardly ever leave his side. The one thing that many folks will remember is Zachary's magnetic personality that many folks loved and will never forget about him. Zachary is survived by his mother, Melanie Charpentier Brown and Fiancée Phil Daigle of Lafayette; brothers, Quintin C. Brown of New Iberia, Joshua J. Brown of New Iberia; sisters, Alyssa Brown and Fiance' MeDarrel Turner of New Iberia, Bobbi Brown of New Iberia; aunts, Kathleen Glasgow and husband Greg, Annette Cuneo and husband Mark, Prudence Charpentier, Dawn Bourque and husband Allen; uncle, Michael Charpentier and wife Suzette; nephew, Karcin Davidson; maternal grandfather, J. C. Charpentier; girlfriend, Emily Robichaux, and family friend, Vallery Lewis. Serving as Pallbearers will be Joshua Brown, Quintin Brown, Matthew Cuneo, Rob Woolwine, Greg Glasgow, and Phil Daigle. Serving as Honorary Pallbearer will be Karcin Davidson. Zachary Brown was preceded in death by his father, Robert C. Brown; maternal grandmother, Cecile Charpentier, and paternal grandparents, Robert and Rosemary Brown. To help keep the community safe, we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. 337-369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.