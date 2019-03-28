Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zora Miller Richard. View Sign

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 in the Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Zora Miller Richard, 92, who died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Humble, TX. Deacon Tom Sommers will officiate for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be held Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A rosary will be recited at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be in the Abshire Cemetery. Mrs. Richard is survived by her two daughters, Marlene Mathews and her husband Curtis of Kingwood, TX and Ilene Broussard of Bayou Vista, LA.; six grandchildren, Beverly Moran and her husband Jim of Baton Rouge, Christine Preston and her husband Gary of Spring, TX, Dana Capra of Kingwood, TX, Curtis A. Mathews of Kingwood, TX, Rhonda Wade and her husband Fred of Hemphill, TX, and Monica Matherne and her husband Ted of Bayou Vista, LA; eleven great-grandchildren and eleven great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Calton "Bee" Richard; her parents, Gustave and Ella LeBlanc Miller; one sister, Flo Chaisson; and three brothers, Harris Miller, Ernest Miller, and Walter Miller.

