Carl Lee Waugh
Winterset - Carl Lee Waugh, 93, of Winterset, Iowa, passed away November 9, 2020, at Guthrie County Hospital in Guthrie Center, Iowa. A Graveside Service Tribute will be held 10:30 A.M. Friday, November 13, 2020, at the Morrisburg Cemetery, rural Stuart.
Carl was born on July 7, 1927, in rural Madison County, Iowa, to Elza Ayres Waugh and Ruth Lorraine (Frey) Waugh. He graduated Earlham High School in 1945. On April 30, 1949, Carl was united in marriage to Ruby Frances Mobley. To this union were born three children. Carl lived 22 years in Waukee, Iowa, moving from Des Moines, Iowa, in March of 1953. He moved to Le Claire, Iowa, in January of 1976 and retired to Panora, Iowa, in January of 1989. Carl was a loving husband and father. Carl spent his career driving truck, owning his own, and later working for Brady Motor Freight and Smith Transfer. He enjoyed woodworking and going to auctions with his wife.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby, and his brother, Richard Claire Waugh.
Carl is survived by his three children; Ronald Russell Waugh (Linda) of Cumming, Iowa, Rebecca Ann Waugh (Bill Simmons) of Louisville, Colorado, and Christine Sue Hale (Lindsey) of Carroll, Iowa; four grandchildren; Jami Rodgers, Jessica Henely, John Waugh, and Jordin Simmons; 7 great- grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.