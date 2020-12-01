Charles Arnburg
Redfield - Charles Leroy Arnburg, 81 of Redfield passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his home in Redfield. Open viewing time for family and friends will be from 10 AM – 4 PM on Sunday, November 29th at the Johnson Family Funeral Home in Stuart. All guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Private family graveside funeral service will be held at East Linn Cemetery. The service will be live-streamed starting at 11 A.M. on Monday, November 30th on the Johnson Family Funeral Home Facebook Page (www.facebook.com/johnsonfamilyfh
). A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Charles Arnburg Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com
.
Charles was born on September 25, 1939 to Roy and Mable (Hubbard) Arnburg in Casey, Iowa. He grew up in Adair until the age of 5 when the family moved to Redfield. He attended Redfield schools and graduated from Redfield High School with the class of 1957. On February 14, 1959 he was united in marriage to Marilyn Toler at the Redfield United Methodist Church. To this union three children were born: Rhonda, Lori and Stephan. The family made their home in Redfield where Charles lived the rest of his life.
Charles worked for the Co-Op in Redfield and Waukee and Farm Services in Redfield and Adel building grain bins and driving the fuel tank truck. Following his retirement, he drove the WCV school bus for 18 years a job he thoroughly enjoyed. He was also part owner of the Redfield Locker. Charles was an active member in the town of Redfield serving on the Fire Department, EMS, Lions Club as District Governor, Old Settler's Board and the WCV Booster Club. He was a longtime member of the Redfield United Methodist Church. In his spare time he enjoyed gardening and working in the yard. Most of all, he treasured time he was able to spend with the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren attending all of their sports and activities.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Mable Arnburg; wife, Marilyn Arnburg; brother, Vincent Arnburg; brother-in-law Keith Toler; sisters, Beulah Booth and Marjorie Hicks, and father and mother-in-law, Richard and Juanita Toler.
Charles leaves behind to cherish his memory his children: Rhonda (Don) Scott of Redfield, Lori (Trent) Kibby of Polk City and Stephan (Paulette) Arnburg of Redfield; grandchildren: Jeremy (Maegan) Scott of Pella, Sarah (Josh) Hauser of Adel, Jessica (Joel) Visser of Earlham, Stephanie (Michael) Hoffman of Columbia, South Carolina, Nick (Lizzie) Kibby of Grimes, Alex Arnburg (Allison Mosher) of Waukee, Bailee Arnburg of Des Moines and Cole Arnburg of Redfield; great-grandchildren: Quintin Scott, Stella Scott, Camden Scott, Aria Hauser, Audi Hauser, Dax Hauser, Lil Mosher, Paisley Arnburg, Kamrynn Visser, and Charlotte Hoffman; brother-in-law, Kenny (Sandy) Toler of Redfield; sister-in-law, Carolyn Sites of De Soto and numerous nieces, nephews and friends all of whom will miss him greatly.