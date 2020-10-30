Earl Daniels
Perry - Earl Daniels, age 101 of Perry, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Perry Lutheran Home in Perry, IA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry. Everyone is encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing while attending visitation and services. Memorials will be given to Perry Lutheran Homes and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com
.
Earl LaVerne Daniels was born on October 26, 1919 at Perry, IA to Bert Jason and Hazel Alice (Fagen) Daniels. He graduated from the Washington Township High School in 1937. He served in the United States Army from June 13, 1942 to February 7, 1944 as a flight instructor. He was united in marriage to Evelyn Halling at Missouri City, MO on March 29, 1942. He farmed and worked at the soybean plant in Redfield and the Co-Op in Waukee.
He was a member of the Redfield Lions Club. He enjoyed reading, bowling and flying.
In death he rejoins his wife Evelyn Daniels, parents, Bert and Hazel Daniels, a daughter, Kay Aldrich and a sister Wilma Waters.
Left to cherish Earl's memory are his children, Jerry (Frances) Daniels, Charleston, IL and Joyce (Don) Clark, Lowden, IA, grandchildren, Jefferey (Kathy) White, Manteno, IL, Jay (Darsha) White, Ely, IA, Erin (Daniel) Walters, Charleston, IL, Kim Aldrich, Des Moines, IA, Randy Aldrich, St. Louis, MO, 12 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren, sister, Alberta Smith, Perry, IA and a brother Paul Daniels, Perry, IA.