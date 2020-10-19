Eloise Case
Adel
- Eloise Lucille Dusslier Case, 87, of Adel, Iowa passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Adel Acres. Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 19, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 400 SE Pleasant View Dr, Waukee, IA with funeral services starting at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at the Oakdale Cemetery in Adel immediately following the services.
Eloise was born February 12, 1933 in Moline, Illinois to Alphonse and Isabella (Lambrecht) Dusslier. For most of her life she was raised by her father, Alphonse and her step mother, Grace Irene (Ishmael) Dusslier. She was the mother to 7 children. She worked for the Iowa Department of Revenue for many years before her retirement.
Eloise loved to do crafts, sew, crochet, and knit. She sewed the wedding gown and bridesmaid dresses for the wedding of one of her daughters. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Adel for years and worked in the nursery. Later she joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and remained active in church service and attendance until her health no longer allowed her to attend. She enjoyed her service as a librarian at the church for many years. Each Sunday, after church services, the children would go to the library to see what treat Eloise might have for them. She always had a treat ready for the children.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Danny Kenneth (Linda) Case of Rochester, Minnesota; Kevin Wayne Case of Safford, Arizona; Kathleen Marcia (Kim) Chapman of Adel, Iowa; Gregory Lee (Sharolyn) Case of Van Meter, Iowa; David Brian (Cheryl) Case of Bourbonnais, Illinois; Cynthia Sue (Roderick) Borst of Adel, Iowa; Colleen Karen (Douglas) Vangorp of Creston, Iowa; her grandchildren, Mason Case; Sasha (Andrew Kranz) Case; Andrew (Emily) Case; Azure Case; Ryan (Madison) Case; Stephanie (Charles) Chapman Ramen, Joshua (Shalie) Chapman; Jacob (Jennifer) Chapman; Melissa (Edward J.) Borst Karp; Jessica Borst Plotz; Hannah Borst; Molly Vangorp; Macy (Jason) Vangorp Eaves; Madison (Cameron) Vangorp Hale; 40 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter; her sisters Marylou Brenstrom and Joanne (William) Long; many nieces, nephews and long time friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Robert (Nada) Dusslier; and her granddaughter, Angela (Kenneth) Chapman Saunders.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences left at caldwellparrish.com