George Takacs IV
George Takacs, IV
Adel - George L. Takacs, IV, age 74 of Adel, passed away November 5, 2020.
George was born on April 12, 1946 in Parma, Ohio to George and Audrey (Miller) Takacs.
He loved woodworking, traveling to state parks, going to the gym with the ladies, scuba diving, and the Cleveland Browns. George always was good at photography, was outgoing and social, and loved to cook. He was in the Navy for four years.
George is survived by his son, George V (Lindsay); sister, Leslie (Tim) Fogarty; brother, Scott (Ronnie) and extended family.
He was preceded by his wife and his parents, George III and Audrey.
Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com



Published in Dallas County News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel
735 S. 14th
Adel, IA 50003
(515) 993-4240
