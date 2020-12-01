Harold Mervin Sheets

Perry - Harold Mervin Sheets, age 91 of Perry, passed away on Friday, November 6,2020 at VA Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Harolds remains were cremated per his wishes and graveside sevices will be held at a later date due to Covid restrictions.

Harold Mervin Sheets was born on February 23, 1929 in Redfield, Iowa to Homer and Violet(Burns)Sheets. Harold grew up in the Redfield and Dallas Center area. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1946 and served on the USS Cushing during that time. Harold was united in marriage to Violet(Vi) Massengill on June 16, 1955. Harold worked several places throughout his life as a truck driver and a short stent at the Oscar Meyer plant in Perry. He retired in 1989 from Perry Milk Products/ Meadowgold plant in Perry. Harold and Vi had three children while in Dallas Center and then moved to Perry in 1964 and lived in the same house till the passing of his beloved wife in 2018.

In death Harold joins his parents, his four brothers(Bill,Robert,Raymond, and Ralph),his wife(Vi), his son(Marley Sheets), and his great-grandson(Dakota Hoffman).

Left to cherish his memories are his daughters, (Veronica LaBar of Jefferson and Janell Davis of Grimes and daughter-in-law Annette Sheets of Newton. Harold is also survived by 8 grandchildren,15 greatgrandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren and his precious fur baby(Brody).

The family would also like to thank the nurses, doctor, and staff at VA CLC/Hospice unit- 2nd floor for their outstanding care and for being there for our family member and so meny others during this pandemic. God bless you all and stay safe.



