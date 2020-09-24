John Ellison Rhoten

Linden - John Ellison Rhoten, 58, son of John R. & Jeanette (Atkins) Rhoten, was born April 7, 1962 in Des Moines, Iowa. He passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home.

Johnny lived and farmed his entire life in the Linden area. Johnny was a father to two boys, Dallas and Cole, and an uncle to many. He was known for many things. To his nieces and nephews, he was known for his big hugs. His siblings often called him a "baby hog" because he always took way more than his fair share of cuddle time. There was no one better with kids than Johnny. He was a huge family man, but he also had many friends who he loved deeply. They knew him as the guy not afraid to tell an off-color joke or a funny story. You could often find Johnny in the Coop or elevator, always with a Dr. Pepper in hand. He loved to ride motorcycles with his boys and friends. Johnny's big hugs, his warm smile, and love for everyone in his life will surely be missed.

Johnny is survived by his sons, Dallas Rhoten (Kayla) of Linden and Cole Rhoten (Laura) of Polk City; siblings, Julie (Chris) Nelson of Overland Park, KS; Joanie (Bill) Bond of Earlham; and Jay (Lexi) Rhoten of Pella; Girlfriend, Karen McGuigan; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Jeanne.

A Celebration of Life gathering was held Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 2-5 P.M. at the Linden Lion's Community Building.



