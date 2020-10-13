1/1
Marjorie Lea Barton
1946 - 2020
Panora - Graveside Services for Marjorie Lea Barton were held 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Rippey Cemetery. Rev. Catherine Stokes of the First United Methodist Church provided words of comfort. Hastings Funeral Home in Perry was in charge of these arrangements. Marjorie Lea Barton, daughter of Howard Richard Barton and Martha Elizabeth Lovejoy Barton, was born April 11, 1946 in Jefferson, Iowa and died October 4, 2020 at Panora Specialty Care in Panora, Iowa at the age of 74 Years, 5 Months, and 23 Days. Marjorie grew up in Rippey where she attended school. She lived in Emmetsburg for a short time, then to Jefferson where she lived in the Harrison House. Five years ago, Marjorie broke her hip and moved to Panora Nursing and Rehab Center. She enjoyed coloring, word searches and watching TV. Marjorie was a member of the Rippey United Methodist Church and attended Sunday School there as a child. She was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Martha. Marjorie is survived by her sisters Pauline Moore and her husband Paul of Perry and Marilyn Stine and her husband Norman of Adel; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; other relatives and friends. Memorials may be sent to Hastings Funeral Home- Box #204- Perry, IA 50220

Published in Dallas County News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
