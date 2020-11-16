Marsha Brittain
Woodward - Marsha Brittain, 57yrs of Woodward, IA, passed into the arms of her heavenly father on November 11, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Monday, November 16, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home – McCalley Chapel in Adel with burial following at North McDonald Cemetery rural Van Meter. A Visitation will be Sunday, November 15th where family will greet friends from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home – McCalley Chapel in Adel. Guests in attendance are encouraged to follow all Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines on Covid-19.
Marsha was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on January 19, 1963. She graduated with highest honors with a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Corpus Christi State University. In Corpus, she and Michael Brittain fell in love, married in 1993, and moved to Iowa. They enjoyed 27 joyful years together. Their love and devotion for each other was evident to all who know them.
Marsha was happiest when she was with her family, her church family, or in her craft room. Over the last 20 years she was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where her kindness and patience were put to good use as a youth leader. She could often be found researching fun projects to make with her grandkids, making cards to send to a friend, or sewing or crocheting a gift. She was a natural nurturer, evidenced by her beautiful and well-tended vegetable and rose gardens.
Through her battle with cancer, Marsha maintained her dignity and quiet strength. Her faith and grace were a blessing to her family and all who knew her.
Marsha was a loving mother and is survived by daughters, Suzy Johnson (Nathan Johnson), Megan Brittain (Brandon Rutledge), and Sabrina Brittain (Ehssan Alwareeth). She was a wonderful grandmother to Isaac Johnson, Lila Rutledge, and Rocky Rutledge. She will also be missed by her husband, Michael; her mother, Toffie Morales; her father, Roger Morales; her mother-in-law, Lola Brittain; her sisters, Monique Morales (Mark Davey); and Yvette Morales as well as countless relatives and friends.
The family wishes memorial contributions be made to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance https://ocrahope.org/
