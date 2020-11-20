1/1
Nellie Cochran
1937 - 2020
Nellie Cochran
Adel - Nellie Cochran, 83 of rural Adel, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020 at Spurgeon Manor in Dallas Center, where she had recently moved. She was ready to meet her Lord, whom she had followed all of her adult life.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Monday, November 23, 2020 at New Hope Evangelical Free Church near Adel, where she was a member. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery. Starting at 9:30 am, the Church will be open prior to the service for anyone wanting to pay their respects to the family for Nellie. Guests in attendance are encouraged to follow all Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines on Covid-19.
Nellie married her high school sweetheart, James (Jim) Cochran on December 12, 1954. They had four sons. Nellie and Jim shared nearly 63 years of married life together and were lifelong farmers near Adel until their retirement. Nellie also worked at several places off the farm during her lifetime, including the Dallas County Court house and Dexfield Community School district to name a few.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Gilbert and Violette Dymond; her brother, Dean Dymond; and her husband, Jim.
Nellie is survived her sister, Sherry Tonnenson; four sons, David (Aleta), Dennis (Ann), Steve (Denise), and Ron (Eve); nine grandchildren, Chris (Michelle), Randy, Jason (Ellen), Amy (Adam) McLaughlin, Joel, Debra (Michael) Townsen, Laura, Emily (Terrell) Allen, Josh (Ashley); and ten great grandchildren, Kalie, Mason Devon, Emmy, Nate, Tierney, Sterling, Addison, Sean, Harlow, Zoey, and another one due in December.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Redfield First Responders or New Hope Church in Adel. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com



Published in Dallas County News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
New Hope Evangelical Free Church
NOV
23
Funeral service
10:30 AM
New Hope Evangelical Free Church
Funeral services provided by
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel
735 S. 14th
Adel, IA 50003
(515) 993-4240
Memories & Condolences
November 20, 2020
November 20, 2020
November 20, 2020
November 20, 2020
We are saddened to hear of Nellie's passing. Our hearts go out to Ronald and the rest of the Cochran family & friends during your time of sorrow. Our deepest condolences go out to you at this time. With deepest sympathy, Tania Thompson, Bret McMain, & Nancy Pinnick
Tania Thompson
Friend
November 20, 2020
We are very saddened to hear of Nellie passing away but take comfort in knowing she will spend eternity with our Lord in Heaven.
We always enjoyed seeing the Cochran’s when we were together in the same Sunday School at FFC when we attended there. She was such a lovely lady. We are never ready to give up our love ones. Not sad for Nellie but for Jim and all of us who loved her.
Jim and Pat Wistrom
Friend
November 20, 2020
Aunt Nellie you were always such a loving and caring woman. As a kid I can still remember you giving us popsicles on hot summer days when I’d come and stay for the week.

As much as you’ll be missed we all know you’re with Uncle Jim and the rest of your family who met you with open arms. May God Bless and Keep you for eternity.

Love Mike
Michael Cochran
Family
