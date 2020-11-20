Nellie Cochran
Adel - Nellie Cochran, 83 of rural Adel, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020 at Spurgeon Manor in Dallas Center, where she had recently moved. She was ready to meet her Lord, whom she had followed all of her adult life.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Monday, November 23, 2020 at New Hope Evangelical Free Church near Adel, where she was a member. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery. Starting at 9:30 am, the Church will be open prior to the service for anyone wanting to pay their respects to the family for Nellie. Guests in attendance are encouraged to follow all Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines on Covid-19.
Nellie married her high school sweetheart, James (Jim) Cochran on December 12, 1954. They had four sons. Nellie and Jim shared nearly 63 years of married life together and were lifelong farmers near Adel until their retirement. Nellie also worked at several places off the farm during her lifetime, including the Dallas County Court house and Dexfield Community School district to name a few.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Gilbert and Violette Dymond; her brother, Dean Dymond; and her husband, Jim.
Nellie is survived her sister, Sherry Tonnenson; four sons, David (Aleta), Dennis (Ann), Steve (Denise), and Ron (Eve); nine grandchildren, Chris (Michelle), Randy, Jason (Ellen), Amy (Adam) McLaughlin, Joel, Debra (Michael) Townsen, Laura, Emily (Terrell) Allen, Josh (Ashley); and ten great grandchildren, Kalie, Mason Devon, Emmy, Nate, Tierney, Sterling, Addison, Sean, Harlow, Zoey, and another one due in December.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Redfield First Responders or New Hope Church in Adel. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com