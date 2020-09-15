1/1
Norma Jean Slater
1932 - 2020
Adel - Norma Jean Slater, 87 of Adel, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday.
Norma was born November 29, 1932 to Marion and Nina (Griswold) McKinzie. She had two brothers, Raymond and Kenneth. She grew up in the Winterset area before moving to Earlham where she and her husband Darold raised five children.
She worked for JC Penny for over thirty years, a place where she met many people she called her second family. She cared for her co-workers deeply. When she retired, she volunteered at Adel Acres Care Center and the Stuart Care Center, reading to residents which she enjoyed. She also wrote a column for the Dallas County News called "Norma's Nonsense".
She enjoyed sewing memory bears and pillows for people made from their loved ones clothing. She loved to bake and watch the birds at her feeders every day. But most of all she loved her children and family.
Norma is survived by her children, Alan Slater, Lisa (Ron) Caudle, and Brian Slater; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren, and her brother, Kenneth (Karen) McKinzie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Darold; her son, Gary Slater; daughter, Dawn Pieper; and her brother Raymond McKinzie.
She was a wonderful mother and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her family for a future designation. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com

Published in Dallas County News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel
735 S. 14th
Adel, IA 50003
(515) 993-4240
