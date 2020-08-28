Richard Bryant Corbett
Richard Bryant Corbett, 81, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center in Des Moines. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, where the family will receive friends from 9:30 - 11 a.m. Saturday. The service will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IleCares.com
at 10:45 a.m. Saturday and scroll to the bottom of Dick's obituary to join in the service. Inurnment will follow at Waukee Cemetery.
Dick was born May 28, 1939, in Williamson, IA, to Clifford and Margaret (Johnson) Corbett. He married Claudia Olson on April 28, 1962, in Winterset, IA. Dick was a lifelong resident of Waukee.
Dick had a love for baseball that started when he played for Waukee High School. He continued that love coaching Senior and Little League Baseball prior, during and after his children played. Dick enjoyed watching and attending St. Louis Cardinal baseball games. Waukee citizens would recognize his familiar gait walking the streets throughout the city. Grandpa always enjoyed time spent with his grandkids.
Dick worked at SuperValu through his working years retiring in 1998.
Dick is survived by his children, Kari (Bill) Norman of Lady Lake, FL and Bryan (Cathy) Corbett of Waukee, IA; three grandchildren, Kyle Corbett, Karla Roberts, and Natalie Corbett; his sisters, Hannah Weil of Waukee, IA, Mary McCoige of Des Moines, IA, and Georgina Gionet of Urbandale, IA; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Claudia Mae Corbett, brother, David Corbett and his sisters, Jane Cunningham and Judy Corbett.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Waukee Parks and Recreation Department. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com
.