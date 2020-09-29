Roger Kent McKnight
Loudon, TN - Roger Kent McKnight, age 89, of Loudon, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. Roger was born to the late Cassius Gray and Mary (Buck) McKnight in Ithaca, New York. Roger began his military career in the US Army and spent time in Europe. Once discharged, Roger went on to spend an illustrious career with the Army National Guard retiring as Major. Always committed to his fellow soldier, Roger served in the Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard providing military honors until his health curtailed those activities. Roger was a charter member and the first Commander of American Legion Post 256 in Tellico Village and a lifetime member of the VFW. Following his military career, Roger worked as a civil engineer. He then held management positions, then later as a consultant to the US Navy. He and first wife Nancy settled into life in Tellico Village early on and were part of the original "New Villagers", a meet-and-greet group for newcomers. Roger helped organize the First Responders of Tellico Village. He was a member and worshipped at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church. Roger enjoyed camping and boating on the waters of E. Tennessee. At the tender age of 14, Roger began learning to fly and he enjoyed that hobby for 50 years. Roger found love a second time and married Fran and they continued to make their home in Tellico Village enjoying their life together.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Charles Neil McKnight, David Cassius McKnight and wife of nearly 60 years, Nancy York McKnight (2013).
He is survived by wife, Fran McKnight; children and spouses, Gwen and Quinn Berry, Coldwater, Michigan, Stephen and Ann McKnight, Appleton, Wisconsin; grandchildren and spouses, Morgan Frasier (Josh), Trevor Berry (Tricia), Lerin Hasten (Lance), Connor McKnight, Ian McKnight (Katie); great grandchildren, Finn, Cameron, Caleb, Addison, Easton, Maizie and Elliott; stepchildren and spouses, Steve and Jane Konnath, Omaha, Nebraska, Scott and Anne Konnath, Judith and Brian Giglio, all of Colorado Springs, CO and Joan and Tom Evans, Fredericksburg, Virginia; 8 step grandchildren; many special friends.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at a date to be determined for the family and friends residing in Tennessee. If you wish to memorialize Mr. McKnight you may contribute to the American Legion Post 256 or to the Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church.
Services honoring Roger McKnight will be conducted 2:00 PM Friday, October 2, 2020 at the grave in Brethren Cemetery, Dallas Center, Iowa with military honors conferred by the Army National Guard.
Brandt Funeral Home is assisting in the services for Roger McKnight, 1301 Ash St. Dallas Center, Iowa.
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon, TN 37774. www.mcgillclick.com
.