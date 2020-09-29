1/1
Roger Kent McKnight
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Kent McKnight
Loudon, TN - Roger Kent McKnight, age 89, of Loudon, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. Roger was born to the late Cassius Gray and Mary (Buck) McKnight in Ithaca, New York. Roger began his military career in the US Army and spent time in Europe. Once discharged, Roger went on to spend an illustrious career with the Army National Guard retiring as Major. Always committed to his fellow soldier, Roger served in the Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard providing military honors until his health curtailed those activities. Roger was a charter member and the first Commander of American Legion Post 256 in Tellico Village and a lifetime member of the VFW. Following his military career, Roger worked as a civil engineer. He then held management positions, then later as a consultant to the US Navy. He and first wife Nancy settled into life in Tellico Village early on and were part of the original "New Villagers", a meet-and-greet group for newcomers. Roger helped organize the First Responders of Tellico Village. He was a member and worshipped at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church. Roger enjoyed camping and boating on the waters of E. Tennessee. At the tender age of 14, Roger began learning to fly and he enjoyed that hobby for 50 years. Roger found love a second time and married Fran and they continued to make their home in Tellico Village enjoying their life together.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Charles Neil McKnight, David Cassius McKnight and wife of nearly 60 years, Nancy York McKnight (2013).
He is survived by wife, Fran McKnight; children and spouses, Gwen and Quinn Berry, Coldwater, Michigan, Stephen and Ann McKnight, Appleton, Wisconsin; grandchildren and spouses, Morgan Frasier (Josh), Trevor Berry (Tricia), Lerin Hasten (Lance), Connor McKnight, Ian McKnight (Katie); great grandchildren, Finn, Cameron, Caleb, Addison, Easton, Maizie and Elliott; stepchildren and spouses, Steve and Jane Konnath, Omaha, Nebraska, Scott and Anne Konnath, Judith and Brian Giglio, all of Colorado Springs, CO and Joan and Tom Evans, Fredericksburg, Virginia; 8 step grandchildren; many special friends.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at a date to be determined for the family and friends residing in Tennessee. If you wish to memorialize Mr. McKnight you may contribute to the American Legion Post 256 or to the Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church.
Services honoring Roger McKnight will be conducted 2:00 PM Friday, October 2, 2020 at the grave in Brethren Cemetery, Dallas Center, Iowa with military honors conferred by the Army National Guard.
Brandt Funeral Home is assisting in the services for Roger McKnight, 1301 Ash St. Dallas Center, Iowa.
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon, TN 37774. www.mcgillclick.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dallas County News from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brandt Funeral Homes- Dallas Center
1301 Ash St.
Dallas Center, IA 50063
(515) 992-3701
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brandt Funeral Homes- Dallas Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved