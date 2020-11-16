Ronald "Brownie" BrownStuart, previously of Van Meter - Ronald "Brownie" Brown 86, of Stuart, previously of Van Meter, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Stuart Community Care Center. A Graveside Service will be held 2:00 pm Friday November 20, 2020 at the Van Meter Cemetery, south of Van Meter.Ronald Brown the son of Lloyd (Hazel Shoults) Brown was born October 21, 1934 in Des Moines, IA. Ron served his country in the National Guard for four years where he served with B Company 168th Infantry Battalion. In 1964 Ron united in marriage with Glenys Davenport in Loveland, CO. Together they had two children. Ron was the owner and operator of Van Meter Auto Sales which was located both in Van Meter and Waukee. He had numerous hobbies including playing cards, golfing and socializing with his friends and family. He was always ready to tease his friends or tell a good joke.His memory will carry on with his sons, Michael Brown of Townsend, Montana and Bill Brown of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; grand children, Thomas Brown of Helena, Montana and Olina Brown of Houston, Texas; sister, Lloydene Cadwell of Adel, Iowa, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.He is preceded in death by his wife, Glenys; parents, Lloyd and Hazel; sisters, Elizabeth Schmidt (Brown), Mary Gillispie (Brown), Dorothy Gourd (Brown).A special thanks to Jaylene Quinn and Sandy Sargent for the great care and love they showed for Ron.Memorial contributions can be made in Ronald Brown's honor to the American Legion Apache Post 27; ATTN: Finance Office 1018 S Meridian Rd Apache Junction, AZ 85120Online condolences may be left at