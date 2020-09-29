1/1
Rose Scheckel
1958 - 2020
Adel - Rose Scheckel, 61 of Adel, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Rose was born on November 16, 1958 to Charles and Carol Ann (Randolph) Spiegel. She was united in marriage to Joseph Scheckel on May 10, 1981.
She liked lighthouses, apple decorations, loved tending to her plants-inside and out, gardening, and enjoyed hanging out with her friends, having a good time. She also enjoyed listening to Celine Dion and watching black and white oldie shows like Gunsmoke and I love Lucy.
For most of her life she worked as a resident treatment worker at the Woodward Resource Center. Most recently, she worked at the Brick Street Bakery before she got sick.
Rose is survived by her husband, Joe Scheckel; her children, Tammie Spiegel, Justin (Shelby) Spiegel, Ahren (Crystal) Spiegel, Christopher Scheckel and Nathan Scheckel; grandchildren, Joseph, Contessa, Shyanne, Arya, Braylyn, Adylynn and London; sisters, Cindy (Reebert) Shoeman, Pam Maxsween, Virginia Smith and Mary Smith, Jeanine Spiegel, and Patty (Jason Nugent) Spiegel; brothers, Charles (Erica) Spiegel, and Greg (Lainey) Spiegel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Spiegel and Carol Ann Henderson; and her grandparents, Mary Ida and Richard Dale Randolph.
Visitation will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Faith Lutheran Church in Adel. Celebration of life service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 5, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church. Graveside and a celebration of life will also be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com



Published in Dallas County News from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel
735 S. 14th
Adel, IA 50003
(515) 993-4240
