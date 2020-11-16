Willard Wayne Holloway

Panora - Willard Wayne Holloway, 89, son of Lafayette & Lena (Couch) Holloway, was born June 18, 1931 near Linden, Iowa. He passed away peacefully at home near Panora, Iowa surrounded by family on Monday, November 16, 2020.

Known by most as Willie, he attended Linden School through the 8th grade. After the death of his father when Willie was 11, he would live and work for farm families in the community around Linden. At age 17, he entered into the United States Navy, serving for 4 years during which time he was stationed aboard the USS Lyman K Swenson during the Korean War. After returning home to Redfield, Willie liked to tell the story about stopping at the local truck stop on Highway 6 for a pack of cigarettes where he met the cutest little blonde, Nadine Merical. They were united in marriage on May 23, 1954. Willie and Nadine raised three children, Cheryl (Greg) Arganbright of Adel, Tim (Nancy) Holloway of Panora, and Lisa (Randy) Sparks of Panora. Willie always said he didn't have much of a childhood so he was determined that his kids would. The family took numerous vacations traveling in their pickup camper. Once grandkids started arriving they continued that tradition by taking the grandkids camping every summer. Willie had a career for over twenty years in the refrigeration maintenance department at Oscar Mayer in Perry, Iowa. He then worked for The Tile Plant in Redfield, Iowa. Following his retirement, Willie and Nadine spent 8 winters in Apache Junction, Arizona, where many family members enjoyed visiting them to escape the Iowa cold. They enjoyed hiking, sitting by the pool and spending time with other Iowa friends and family. He was known as Grandpa Willie to his 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, who enjoyed listening to his many, many stories and jokes over the years.

Willie's love of gardening supplied not only his family but many others in the community with delicious vegetables every summer. His favorite hobby was riding his motorcycle with Nadine on behind. They traveled almost 100,000 miles across the United States.

Willie was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Nadine, 3 brothers, 2 sisters, and a grandchild.

Funeral services will be 10:00A.M., Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Twigg Funeral Home, Panora. Burial will be in West Linn Cemetery, near Linden. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 5-7 P.M. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be left to Hospice of the Midwest, Guthrie Center, Iowa.



