A Service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wasilla, Alaska, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m.
Aaron was born to Harry and Arlene Chapman, the seventh of 10 children, and was raised in the Nunaka Valley area. Aaron is survived by his mother, Arlene; twin brother, Kirk (Jamee); his sisters, Cheryl Przybyla, Lynn Laubenstein (Don) and Tina Denton (Fred); brothers, Scott (Cheryl), Guy (Ann), Craig (Janet) and Brett; and was a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Aaron worked as a merchandiser in the food industry for many years. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, and was preceded in death by his father, Harry; and brother, Robert.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019