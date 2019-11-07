Abdul Alpha Omega, aka Al Hampton, passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2019, at The Cove Assisted Living Home surrounded by friends who loved him dearly. He was born on Jan. 15, 1949, In Grenada, Miss., to Edgar Hampton and Mary Liza Woods.
Abdul joined Sand Lake Baptist Church in 1985, the year he gave his life to the Lord, and remained a faithful member where he was a leader till the end of his life.
There is an old African proverb, "it takes a village," which was very much a part of Abdul's life. His infectious smile and. personality drew people to him that lasted a lifetime. Special thanks to "his village" that made his days amazing and awesome, his church family and many friends throughout the city.
A Viewing will be held at Heritage Chapel at Angelus, 440 East Klatt Road in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. The Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Sand Lake Baptist Church 7434 Jewel Lake Road at 5 p.m. All are invited to attend to say farewell to a life well lived.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019