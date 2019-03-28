Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mrs. Abigail Lord was born on March 8, 1979, in Point Hope, Alaska, to an-aquqaaq Dean and Jane Hank. She had lived in Pt. Hope, Anchorage and Gakona, Alaska.

She graduated in Pt. Hope. She attained her diploma and then went on to receive a certificate at the Alaska Job C.

At an early age she had a lot of responsibilities, for she was the eldest of her siblings. Her siblings always looked up to her, for they loved her so. She was employed at City of Point Hope from 2000-2003. She also worked at ASRC 2009-2012, in the payroll department.

She was a very caring lady who thought of family foremost. Education was important to her. She made sure her children did well in school. She enjoyed learning, whether it was new technology or making sure the oil stove kept working. She babied her German shepherds: Charlie and Aurora. She was an expert at making donuts, smoked and jarred fish, and tuttu soup. She loved her native foods from Pt. Hope, and loved to hunt moose and tuttu with her husband and children. She made sure her children were by her side to learn hunting and fishing skills. She loved going to church at Gakona. Folks loved her cooking and baking, always sharing what she had. She also loved her gospel music, by Patkotak Sisters.

Mrs. Lord is survived by her husband, Bruce Lord; her son, Warren Brower; and her daughter, Nashelle Brower of Gakona; Her mother, Jane Hank; and anna, Abigail Nashookpuk of Pt. Hope; her father and mother-in-law Olaf V. and Gladys Lord of Anchorage; brothers, Percy and Isaiah Hank of Pt. Hope; sisters, Mabel, Ruthie and Baby Jane Hank of Pt. Hope; brother-in-law, Olaf (Felicia) Lord of Anchorage; sisters-in-law, Tahnee Lord of Minnesota, Teah Lord of Florida, and Wenonah Martin of Anchorage; and many loving relatives, aunties, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Dean Hank; her aapa, Warren L. Nashookpuk Sr.; and her brothers, Nicholas and Sonny Allen Hank of Pt. Hope.

Honorary pallbearers are Allen Frankson and Olaf W. Lord.

A Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Evergreen Memorial Chapel, 737 E Street in Anchorage. Davis Hobson will be officiating.



