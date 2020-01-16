Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Adeline was an adventurous woman, and the only child of nine, who left her home in San Antonio, Texas, to move first to Oklahoma City, Okla., and later to Anchorage, Alaska. In Oklahoma, Adeline was training to be a fashion buyer at Frost Brothers when a co-worker introduced Adeline to Fred Mongeau, and they married after a short courtship. Adeline's next adventure took her north to Alaska, where she and Fred ran their sign business, Signs by Fred, for more than 20 years.

Adeline is survived by her children, Matthew Mongeau, Colette Mongeau-Marshall and Brenda McGurn; as well as her grandchildren, Kyle Mongeau, Keegan Mongeau and Fallon McGurn; and her brother, George Biesenbach; and sister, Rosemary Green.

Contributions can be made to Holy Family, Catholic Daughters of America or Hospice of Spokane. Contact information: Colette Mongeau Marshall, 5418 North Stevens Street, Spokane, WA 99205.



