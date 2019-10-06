Adoracion G. Saturnino, 99, of Anchorage, Alaska, died peacefully at All About Care Home on Oct. 2, 2019.
She was born in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, Philippines.
She is survived by her daughters, Evelyn Abangan, Sonia Garcia and Jane Abt; and sons, Rex, Mario, Msgr. Jojo and Renato. She was preceded in death by husband, Hermogenes; sons, Dante and Adelwiso; and daughters, Imelda and Ingrid Raval.
A Viewing will be held at Legacy Funeral Homes, 1707 South Bragaw Street on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Services will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., followed by burial at 1 p.m. at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery, 535 East Ninth Avenue.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019