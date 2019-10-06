Adoracion Saturnino (1920 - 2019)
Service Information
Legacy Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Witzleben Chapel
1707 S. Bragaw St.
Anchorage, AK
99508
(800)-820-1682
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Legacy Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Witzleben Chapel
1707 S. Bragaw St.
Anchorage, AK 99508
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery
535 East Ninth Avenue
Obituary
Adoracion G. Saturnino, 99, of Anchorage, Alaska, died peacefully at All About Care Home on Oct. 2, 2019.
She was born in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, Philippines.
She is survived by her daughters, Evelyn Abangan, Sonia Garcia and Jane Abt; and sons, Rex, Mario, Msgr. Jojo and Renato. She was preceded in death by husband, Hermogenes; sons, Dante and Adelwiso; and daughters, Imelda and Ingrid Raval.
A Viewing will be held at Legacy Funeral Homes, 1707 South Bragaw Street on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Services will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., followed by burial at 1 p.m. at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery, 535 East Ninth Avenue.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019
