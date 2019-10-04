Agnes Nuglene (1949 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes Nuglene.
Service Information
Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home
11621 Old Seward Highway
Anchorage, AK
99515
(907)-344-1497
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
First Covenant Church
1145 C Street
Anchorage, AK
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
First Covenant Church
1145 C Street
Anchorage, AK
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Agnes "Aggie" Linda Nuglene passed away on Sept. 21, 2019, at the Alaska Native Medical Center.
Aggie was born in Elim, Alaska, on Feb. 12, 1949, to Paul and Esther Nuglene.
She was a daughter, a sister, an aunt and a loving person to all.
She is survived by her sister, Nora Nuglene; and brother, Albert "Tom" Nuglene; and many nephews and nieces.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Esther Nuglene; brothers, Murphy Nuglene, Arthur Nuglene and Roy "Dennis" Nuglene; and sisters, Florence Kerr and Margaret Oxley.
A visitation for Aggie is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the First Covenant Church, 1145 C Street, Anchorage, AK 99503. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m., and Burial services will follow at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life potluck at the First Covenant Church after the burial.
logo
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.