Agnes "Aggie" Linda Nuglene passed away on Sept. 21, 2019, at the Alaska Native Medical Center.
Aggie was born in Elim, Alaska, on Feb. 12, 1949, to Paul and Esther Nuglene.
She was a daughter, a sister, an aunt and a loving person to all.
She is survived by her sister, Nora Nuglene; and brother, Albert "Tom" Nuglene; and many nephews and nieces.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Esther Nuglene; brothers, Murphy Nuglene, Arthur Nuglene and Roy "Dennis" Nuglene; and sisters, Florence Kerr and Margaret Oxley.
A visitation for Aggie is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the First Covenant Church, 1145 C Street, Anchorage, AK 99503. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m., and Burial services will follow at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life potluck at the First Covenant Church after the burial.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 4, 2019