Aileen M. Haldane, age 95, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
She was born on March 2, 1923, in Devonport, New Zealand, and served in the New Zealand Royal Navy in World War II. Aileen married Vernon O. Haldane in May 1946, and raised seven children: six boys and a girl. They traveled and lived around the world including New Zealand, Australia, USA, Canada, Chile and South Africa.
After settling in Tucson, Aileen volunteered for Meals on Wheels for more than 20 years. Always gracious and giving, she loved the desert and especially the Catalina Mountains.
She is survived by her children, Leslie, Gail, Timothy and Gregory Haldane; and eight grandchildren.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019