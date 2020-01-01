Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church 1100 W 10th Avenue Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Aimee flew over our earthly horizons and was honored to be called home on Christmas. She died in her home town of Anchorage, Alaska, due to medical complications. She is survived by her parents, Diane and Ken Moore; her brother, Robert Moore and his two daughters, Kylie and Alaina; her sister, Julia Moore and her two children, Mackenzie and Alex; and her sister, Katie Peckham and her children, Doug, Carly and Nicole.

Aimee's true passion in life was flying. She was both a private and commercial pilot flying a variety of small and larger planes and helicopters. She became part of a large aviation community, where she had been a member of the Civil Air Patrol, the Alaska Chapter of the 99's, Whirly Girls and other informal groups of aviators. She loved swapping lies with her peers, telling stories about remarkable take-offs, landings and flights. She would often send pictures taken from the cockpit of glaciers, waterfalls, ocean fiords and other sights that pilots are fortunate enough to experience.

She was very active with the Baptist Church, where she thrived with another supportive community. Aimee worked alongside others with the church to help the less fortunate and to help with church business. We often would talk about her beliefs, her friends and her church.

Aimee was also an active member of chapter E. of the P.E.O Sisterhood.

Aimee found everyone interesting and made friends very easily. She would lend people her cars and her home. She became a second mother to her nieces and nephews. Her counseling and advice has shaped many lives.

Keep an eye on the heavens, as Aimee will likely dip a wing to us as she flies over the earthly horizon.

