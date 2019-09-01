Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan Boitz. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Wasilla , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alan passed away on Aug. 12, 2019, at MD Anderson Houston, Texas, from colon cancer with his mother Cathy and sister Sarah by his side. He was born on Sept. 19, 1983, in Anchorage, Alaska, to Cathy Carpenter and Wayne Boitz.

Alan graduated in 2002 from Wasilla High School and in 2006 from Western Oregon University with a Bachelor of Science in economics. He worked in the oil fields of Alaska and North Dakota. He was employed with Little Red Services, a division of Arctic Slope Regional Corp.

He enjoyed football, basketball, snowboarding, golf, travel and fostering retired racing greyhounds. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He swam with the sharks in South Africa, explored Brazil, and was always ready for an adventure.

Alan moved to Austin, Texas, where he enjoyed the culture of art, food and music. There, he could be found in his back yard, either smoking or barbecuing anything from brisket to salmon.

He was a kind generous man, who was loved and will be greatly missed.

Alan was preceded in death by Cathy's partner, John Ungar; uncles, Matt, David, Tommie, Shelby and Monte; aunt, Connie; his grandparents, Ed Boitz, Hortense Fuls, Ernest and Marie Carpenter; and cousins, Scott and Jake.

Alan leaves behind his mother, Cathy Carpenter; father, Wayne Boitz; sister, Sarah Adams; niece, Jaylene Boitz; nephews, Ashton Boitz, River and Dakota Adams; aunts, Linda, Penny, Nancy and Pam; uncles, Ernie, Gene and Steven and all of their spouses; his uncles, Gary and wife Susan Boitz and Keith Boitz; and many cousins, friends and other family members.

A Celebration of Life, Texas Style, was held on Aug. 18, 2019, in Dallas, Ore. A second Celebration of Life and Dallas Cowboys Kick Off will be held on Sept. 8, 2019, at 12 p.m., at the home of Mark Nunley in Wasilla. Contact Sarah Adams, 907-232-8641 for details.

