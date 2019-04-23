Guest Book View Sign Service Information Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-336-3338 Service 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Margaret Anderson on Nov. 18, 2018; his parents, Ralph (Curly) Anderson, Katherine and (Amos) Turner; his sons, William J. Anderson, Macar J. Nevzuroff; as well as several sisters and brothers.

He is survived by his brother, Ralph (Babe) and Irene Anderson of Arizona, Jack and Joyce Turner of McGrath, and Ken, Ozzie and Johnny Anderson of Anchorage; his sisters, Doris Moellenbrandt of Nebraska, Sally Andrews of McGrath, Sophia and Bill Willard of Wrangell, Alaska, Ecko Anderson of Big Lake, Alaska, and Esther Runstrom Big Lake; his children, Anita Droke, Alan Anderson, and Lorena and Carl Mack, all of Anchorage; grandchildren, Christopher Anderson-Cruise, Jessica Tonseth (Ryan), Ashley Sutcliffe, Ted Cruise, Matrona Nevzuroff, Amos, Cruise, Crista Fairchild, Rayne Simpson and Taylor Cruise; and seven great-grandchildren; as well as several generations of cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Service and reception will be held at the Heritage Funeral Home at the Angelus Memorial Park, 440 East Klatt Road in Anchorage, on April 23, 2019, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Coffee, tea and snacks will be provided. If you'd like to bring something to eat or drink, feel free to do so.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Anchorage Fire Department, Station #9, in appreciation for the many life saving visits they made to the house over the last 10-plus years.



