Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aleen Fison. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM St. John United Methodist Church 1801 O'Malley Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Aleen Fison, 96, a former Anchorage, Alaska, resident, died peacefully in Auburn, Wash., on Oct. 20, 2019, with family at her side. In a full life spanning nearly a century, she touched the lives of many. Aleen was a teacher, home economist, volunteer, devoted wife, and loving mother and grandmother.

Aleen was born on Nov. 26, 1922, in Van Buren, Mo., to Ottis and Nova Boxx. After graduating from high school in 1941, Aleen moved to Kansas City, Mo., to attended business college. David Fison, the boy next door, invited Aleen to attend a Methodist Youth Fellowship meeting. They married on July 31, 1943. Five months later, David enlisted in the Navy and they lived in his home port of San Francisco, Calif., during World War II. In 1949, David decided to become a minister, and Aleen began her lifelong career as a minister's wife. Aleen supported David through college and in his first churches in Missouri and Illinois.

In 1960, David and Aleen, along with their three children, moved to Alaska as Methodist missionaries. They served churches in Anchorage, Ketchikan and Fairbanks, Alaska. Two more children were born in Ketchikan. In 1964, Aleen earned her Associate of Arts degree and became the first graduate of the Ketchikan Community College. In 1969, Aleen graduated from the University of Alaska Fairbanks and began teaching adult education. In 1972, Aleen began teaching with the Anchorage School District. She taught at Central Junior High, Service High School and Hanshew Junior High before retiring in 1987.

In 1979, David and Aleen began constructing a unique, four-level geodesic dome on the Anchorage Hillside, where they lived for nearly four decades. She loved cooking and hosting events for family and friends. Aleen excelled at sewing, quilting, knitting and gardening. She took great pride in investing and managing family finances. Aleen was a devoted grandmother whose greatest joy was her 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Aleen was active in Church Women United and United Methodist Women. In 2014, the Alaska Methodist Men gave her the Susanna Wesley Award of Excellence in recognition of her decades of leadership in the church. Aleen was also a former president of the Anchorage Home Economics Association, served on the Board of Alaska Children's Services - now known as AK Child & Family - and was a volunteer for the University of Alaska's Circumpolar Health Program. In 2013, David and Aleen were honored by the Alaska State Legislature for their many decades of community service and their 70th wedding anniversary.

In October 2017, after 57 fulfilling years in Alaska, David and Aleen moved to Wesley Homes Lea Hill, a retirement community in Auburn, Wash. She enjoyed frequent visits with her family, many of whom lived nearby.

Aleen was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, who died in January 2019; and son, David K. Fison Jr., who died in 1955 at age 4. Aleen is survived by children, Susan Fison, Deborah Chang Craft (Wayne) and David James Fison (Heidi), all of Anchorage; as well as son, Paul Fison (Sherril) of Tacoma, Wash.; and Jayne Mason (Michael) of Enumclaw, Wash. Aleen is also survived by 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Aleen was buried at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ferndale, Wash., next to her husband David. Rev. John Shaffer officiated at the graveside service. An Anchorage memorial service, with Rev. Andy Bartel officiating, will be held at St. John United Methodist Church, 1801 O'Malley Road, at 1 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Aleen Fison, 96, a former Anchorage, Alaska, resident, died peacefully in Auburn, Wash., on Oct. 20, 2019, with family at her side. In a full life spanning nearly a century, she touched the lives of many. Aleen was a teacher, home economist, volunteer, devoted wife, and loving mother and grandmother.Aleen was born on Nov. 26, 1922, in Van Buren, Mo., to Ottis and Nova Boxx. After graduating from high school in 1941, Aleen moved to Kansas City, Mo., to attended business college. David Fison, the boy next door, invited Aleen to attend a Methodist Youth Fellowship meeting. They married on July 31, 1943. Five months later, David enlisted in the Navy and they lived in his home port of San Francisco, Calif., during World War II. In 1949, David decided to become a minister, and Aleen began her lifelong career as a minister's wife. Aleen supported David through college and in his first churches in Missouri and Illinois.In 1960, David and Aleen, along with their three children, moved to Alaska as Methodist missionaries. They served churches in Anchorage, Ketchikan and Fairbanks, Alaska. Two more children were born in Ketchikan. In 1964, Aleen earned her Associate of Arts degree and became the first graduate of the Ketchikan Community College. In 1969, Aleen graduated from the University of Alaska Fairbanks and began teaching adult education. In 1972, Aleen began teaching with the Anchorage School District. She taught at Central Junior High, Service High School and Hanshew Junior High before retiring in 1987.In 1979, David and Aleen began constructing a unique, four-level geodesic dome on the Anchorage Hillside, where they lived for nearly four decades. She loved cooking and hosting events for family and friends. Aleen excelled at sewing, quilting, knitting and gardening. She took great pride in investing and managing family finances. Aleen was a devoted grandmother whose greatest joy was her 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.Aleen was active in Church Women United and United Methodist Women. In 2014, the Alaska Methodist Men gave her the Susanna Wesley Award of Excellence in recognition of her decades of leadership in the church. Aleen was also a former president of the Anchorage Home Economics Association, served on the Board of Alaska Children's Services - now known as AK Child & Family - and was a volunteer for the University of Alaska's Circumpolar Health Program. In 2013, David and Aleen were honored by the Alaska State Legislature for their many decades of community service and their 70th wedding anniversary.In October 2017, after 57 fulfilling years in Alaska, David and Aleen moved to Wesley Homes Lea Hill, a retirement community in Auburn, Wash. She enjoyed frequent visits with her family, many of whom lived nearby.Aleen was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, who died in January 2019; and son, David K. Fison Jr., who died in 1955 at age 4. Aleen is survived by children, Susan Fison, Deborah Chang Craft (Wayne) and David James Fison (Heidi), all of Anchorage; as well as son, Paul Fison (Sherril) of Tacoma, Wash.; and Jayne Mason (Michael) of Enumclaw, Wash. Aleen is also survived by 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.Aleen was buried at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ferndale, Wash., next to her husband David. Rev. John Shaffer officiated at the graveside service. An Anchorage memorial service, with Rev. Andy Bartel officiating, will be held at St. John United Methodist Church, 1801 O'Malley Road, at 1 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to stjohneagle.com AKchild.org or unitedmethodistwomen.org. A more detailed obituary can be viewed at weeksfuneralhomes.com. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close