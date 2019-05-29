Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alexander Earnest McInroy slipped the surly bonds of earth to dance on silvered wings on April 17, 2019, at home in Clarkston, Wash, with daughter Margaret and sons Tony, Ray and Alan at his side.

Born on Aug. 13, 1925, in Canada, to Arthur and Mary McInroy, Alex has four siblings: Laurel Curtis, Viola Cram, Arthur McInroy and Shirlene Jutte.

Alex's passion for flying led him to the Canadian Air Force, becoming the youngest gunner captain. Stationed in England he met his first wife, Dinah, and they eventually relocated to Alaska, where Alex flew for local carriers. Alex moved his family to a homestead off the Burma Road before moving to Cold Bay, Alaska. Alex flew the Grumman Goose for Reeve Aleutian Airways, servicing the villages along the Aleutian Chain. He later flew for Wien and was well-known, respected and loved throughout the state.

In the final days of Wien Operations, Alex relocated to an airpark in Kent, Wash., with wife, Karen, to retire. Still too active for retirement, he became a flight simulator safety instructor for America West and worked well into his 80s.

Alex and wife Karen enjoyed square dancing and were active members of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Alex was close to Karen's children; Galen and Sharel.

Alex shared five children with first wife Dinah: Alexis, Melissa, Margaret, Wendy and Stephanie. Alex shared three sons with wife Maria: Anthony (Tony), Arthur (Ray) and Alan. He is also survived by his siblings.

Alex was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mary; daughter, Alexis; and loving wife, Karen.

In lieu of flowers, the family would request that donations be considered to Elite Home Health and Hospice, 1370 Bridge Street, Clarkston, WA 99403.

