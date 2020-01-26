Saapsis ilpilp (Red Moccasin Tops), also known as Alexius Michael Pinkham Jr., moved forward on his journey while at home surrounded by family on Jan. 20, 2020.
He was born on Dec. 23, 1924, at Stites, Idaho, on the Nez Perce Reservation. His parents are the late Alexius M. Pinkham Sr. and the late Annette Blackeagle.
He served in the U.S. Navy from June 25, 1943, to March 9, 1946, as a gunner assigned to the Armed Guard Center Pacific. He was tasked with protecting both military and merchant vessels delivering troops and supplies primarily in the Pacific. He was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Area Campaign Medal, American Area Campaign Medal and World War II Victory Medal. The Navy provided his introduction to Alaska during a deployment protecting merchant ships delivering supplies along the Alaska coast.
He moved to the Territory of Alaska in1956, homesteading a parcel of land near Bird Creek. He worked for the Alaska Native Hospital and Alaska Railroad. In Anchorage, he met Maryanne Hennigan and they were married for 40 years until her death in 2006.
In the fall of 2019, he joined 21 other veterans on Alaska's Last Frontier Mission 13 Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
His family wishes to recognize his Alaska "nephew" Jeff Wilchek and his family for the love, friendship and support they provided during his life in Alaska.
He will return to Nez Perce Country for burial.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Alaska's Last Frontier Honor Flight, https://www.lastfrontierhonorflight.com/index.html.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020