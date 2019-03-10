Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Alice F. Snow was born on Nov. 6, 1930, in Gilbertown, Ala., to Marshall Fortner Sr. and Fannie Mae Lloyd. She was the fourth of 11 children: four boys and seven girls. She was the oldest of all the girls and graduated Alliance High School in Alliance, Ohio.

On June 27, 1953, she married Lincoln Lee Snow Sr. at the Chapel #1 Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska, officiated by Chaplain Captain Trump, and has resided in Alaska ever since.

Her passion was her family. She was a walking historian on the family tree and family stories. She always stressed the importance of knowing your roots. She gave birth to five amazing sons. She would refer to them as "her stars." She was proud of how her boys became men. All her sons cherished their mother as the epitome of what a Godly woman should be. She was the glue that kept the family together, a true Proverbs 31:10-31 woman.

Alice Snow, also known as Queen Ester, Snowlady and Mother Snow, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Benny Kirksey, Marshall Fautner Jr., Monque Fautner, Jeff Fautner, George Fautner and Lawrence Fortner; and sisters, Anna Lee Snell, Cathelma Fortner and Nancy Ford.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Superintendent Lincoln Lee Snow Sr. of Anchorage; her five sons, Lincoln Lee Snow Jr.(Ivy) of Indianapolis, Ill., Keith Lydell Snow (Kathy) of Lake Stevens, Wash., Rodney Earl Snow of Browns Point, Wash., Marshall Wayne Snow (Theresa) of Kent, Wash., And Michael Henry Snow Sr. (Denise) of Anchorage; sisters, Ola Riddle, Dorothy Madry (Luther), Lola Vee Kelly and Naola Fearrington; brother, Roosevelt Fortner; and 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; as well as niece, nephews and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Greater Friendly Temple Church of God in Christ in Anchorage at 1 p.m., with a viewing from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Flowers may be sent to Legacy Funeral Home, 11621 Old Seward Highway, Anchorage, AK 99515, or, in lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed.



11621 Old Seward Highway

Anchorage , AK 99515

(907) 344-1497
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019

